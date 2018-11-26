Govt encouraging development of indigenous cows: HP CM

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Monday said the government was encouraging development of 'desi' breed cows and promoting natural farming in the state. Chairing the second meeting of Himachal Pradesh Gau Vansh Samvardhan Board held here, Thakur said, "The state government was contemplating to constitute Gau Samvardhan Aayog to recommend policies for protection of Gau Vansh and programmes for development of indigenous breed of cows in the state.' In the first cabinet meeting of the state government, it was decided that at least 15 per cent offerings to temples would be earmarked towards construction, maintenance and management of Gau Sadans in the state, he added. Further, the government has decided to levy cess of Rs 1 on sale of every bottle of liquor in the state, he added. The CM said the government would establish cow sanctuaries in all the districts of the state. The deputy commissioners of all the 12 districts have been directed to identify suitable land for the same so that all the formalities for setting up cows sanctuaries could be completed at the earliest, he added. Procedure of transfer of land for setting up of cow sanctuaries and cow sadans will be simplified and efforts will also be made to make cow sanctuaries self reliant by developing them as 'Gau Vigyan Kendras', he said. The CM also directed the agriculture and animal husbandry departments to work in coordination for ensuring that various schemes initiated by the government for protection of animals and conservation of indigenous cows could be implemented effectively. PTI DJI PTI INDIND