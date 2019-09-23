Govt estimates kharif crop output at 140.57 MT in 2019-20

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The country's foodgrain production is estimated slightly lower at 140.57 million tonnes in the kharif season of 2019-20 crop year on likely fall in rice and pulses output, according to a latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry.Foodgrains production stood at 141.71 million tonnes (MT) in the kharif season of the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).Sowing of the kharif (summer) crops is almost complete and harvesting will begin from October onwards. PTI LUX BAL