Govt examining EC's proposal to put a cap on party's poll expenditure: Prasad

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) An Election Commission proposal to put a ceiling on expenditure incurred by political partiesduring polls on the lines of candidates is under examinationof the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.In a written response, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasadsaid the poll watchdog has proposed that there should be aceiling on party's expenditure in all elections on the linesof a cap on expenditure for candidates."The proposal is under examination of the government," he said.Based on a March 2015 consultation on political financeand a Law Commission report on electoral reforms, the Election Commission had in April 2015 issued an outcome paper which had recommended that like individual candidates, there should be a ceiling on expenditure made by political parties.The EC had told the government that there was a 'general agreement' among participants who were part of theconsultation on electoral reforms.At present, while there is a ceiling on campaigning fundfor individual candidates in electoral fray, there is no suchcap on the money political parties can spend forelectioneering."The ceiling on expenditure must include the periodbefore the announcement of elections, when political partiesengage in widespread mobilisation and electioneering," the EC paper had said.A candidate can spend between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, depending on the state he/she is contesting the Lok Sabha election from. For all states, except Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim, a candidate can spend a maximum of Rs 70 lakh on campaigning. PTI NAB RCJ