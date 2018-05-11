Govt exempts public consultation to projects located in industrial parks

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) In a bid to streamline environment clearance process, the Centre has exempted public consultation to those projects located within the industrial parks which were notified prior to September 2006 and had obtained green nod.

In a recent directive, the Environment Ministry said the exemption has also been given to those projects that have obtained Terms of references (ToRs) prior to environment clearances to such industrial estates/park. However, the exemption will not be applicable to projects on thermal power, nuclear power, coal washeries, mineral beneficiation, cement, petroleum refining, coke over plants, tanning, sugar, distilleries, asbestos milling, pulp/paper and metallugical industries. It may be noted that ToRs are given for assessing the enviornment impact of any new project requiring environment clearance. Most categroy A and B projects are required to undergo public consultation at present.