Govt exempts wireless chargers, bluetooth, low range devices from licensing norms

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Department of Telecom has exempted wireless devices that operate in low frequency range like bluetooth, wireless chargers, internet-of-things products, medical devices etc from licensing requirement."...no licence shall be required by any person to establish, maintain, work, possess or deal in any wireless equipment for the purpose of usage of very low power radio frequency Devices or equipments for inductive applications in the 302 to 435 KHz (kilohertz), 855 to 1050 KHz and 1.89 to 2.31 MHz frequency bands on non-interference, non-protection and shared (non-exclusive) basis...," a government notification said.The move is seen as the government's efforts to push ease of doing business for adoption of new technologies like internet of things, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman and National President Pankaj Mohindroo said that the liberalisation move of the DoT improves ease of doing business substantially for mobile phones, bluetooth devices, wifi devices, IoT products etc."This is particularly significant for easing business for the burgeoning smart industry for machine-to-machine communications both in industrial and consumer applications," Mohindroo said. PTI PRS PRS BALBAL