Govt exploring possibility of extending health insurance to retired SSC officers

(Eds: Updates with details ) New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Centre is exploring the possibility of extending health insurance to non-pensioner ex-servicemen of the armed forces, including the retired short service commission (SSC) officers, the Defence Ministry said Thursday.This comes amid reports that the government backtracked on a promise to provide SSC officers post-retirement medical benefits. The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) is extended only to the armed forces pensioners until now. "ECHS extended only to Forces pensioners till now. Notwithstanding, GoI, in consultation with Armed Forces, exploring possibility to extend health insurance to non-pensioner ex servicemen (including ssc officers) based on a scheme under formulation for Central Govt Employees and Pensioners," the Defence Ministry tweeted. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha in 2009, the then Defence minister A K Antony had said that the government was taking several measures to make the SSC attractive through a slew of measures.This includes grant of ex-servicemen status to all SSC officers who have completed terms of service, a provision of Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facility and medical facility after release under ECHS scheme.Currently, the SSC officers can serve in the armed forces for up to 14 years. However, after their retirement, they are not eligible for pension or health insurance. PTI PR DPB