Govt extends deadline for cos to submit photo, other details about registered offices

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Companies have been given more time to furnish photographs and location details of their registered offices to the corporate affairs ministry, with the deadline being extended to June 15. In February, the ministry notified a new electronic form ACTIVE-1 (Active Company Tagging Identities and Verification). It was part of larger efforts to curb shell companies, suspected to be used as conduits for illicit fund flows. The deadline for submitting the form with requisite details was April 25. It is applicable for companies incorporated on or before December 31, 2017. The ministry has now extended the deadline till June 15. In case of non-submission of the form within the deadline, companies concerned would have to pay a late fee of Rs 10,000, according to a notification issued on Thursday. Among other details, a company has to provide the photograph of its registered office with at least one director or key managerial personnel who is signing the form. It is also the first time that the ministry is asking for photograph as well as longitude and latitude details of registered offices of the companies. PTI RAM ABM