Govt extends deadline for filing April GSTR-3B by 2 days till May 22

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The government has extended the due date for filing GST summary sales returns for April by two days till May 22.

An official statement said that certain technical issues are being faced by the taxpayers during the filing of GSTR-3B for April.

"In order to resolve the same, emergency maintenance is being carried out on the system. Therefore, in the interest of taxpayers it has been decided to extend the last date for filing of returns in GSTR-3B for the month of April by 2 days till May 22," the statement said.

The goods and services tax (GST) mop-up in April -- the first month of current fiscal -- came in at Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

From 2018-19 fiscal year that began last month, the government has shifted to a cash basis of accounting where revenues accrued at the completion of a month would be taken on record immediately at the end of the month.

Accordingly the Rs 1.03 lakh crore GST collected in April reflects the central GST and state GST which accrued in March.

The GST collections which accrue in April and collected in May will be released on June 1.

Meanwhile, GST Tech, which is the official twitter handle for IT related queries on GST tweeted: "Due to emergency maintenance activity, GST Portal will be unavailable on 18th May, 2018, from 2:45 PM to 3:15 PM". PTI JD ANS ANS