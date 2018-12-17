Govt extends duty benefit for export of 3 products

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The government Monday extended a duty benefit of 5 per cent for the export of Sal oil, Kokam oil, and mango butter under a scheme.The benefit is provided under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS)."Sal oil, Kokam oil, and mango butter (cultivated) have been made eligible for MEIS benefits at the rate of 5 per cent for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.Rewards under the scheme are payable as percentage of realised free-on-board value and MEIS duty credit scrip can be transferred or used for payment of a number of duties including the basic customs duty. PTI RR MRMR