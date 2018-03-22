Govt extends duty benefit for export of Bengal gram

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The government has extended for three months the duty benefit of seven per cent for export of Bengal gram under a scheme.

The benefit is provided under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS).

Under MEIS, the government provides duty benefits depending on product and country.

"The MEIS benefit is notified for Bengal gram...for a period of three months for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Rewards under the scheme are payable as percentage of realised free-on-board value and MEIS duty credit scrip can be transferred or used for payment of a number of duties including the basic customs duty. PTI RR ANU ANU