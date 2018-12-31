Govt extends import restrictions on peas till Mar 31

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The commerce ministry Monday extended the import restrictions on peas for another three months till March 31 this year. Such measures help in curbing cheaper imports and boost local prices. The ministry has restricted imports of peas "for the period from January 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice. The last import restriction imposed in September for three months ends Monday. India is the largest producer of pulses in the world. The target for pulses production is 24 million tonne for 2018-19, marginally up from 23.95 million tonne in 2017-18. PTI RR HRS