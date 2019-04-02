Govt extends last date of post-grad applications for med students

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government has extended the last date for receipt of post-graduate applications for next year by over a month to allow medical colleges to apply for adding more seats as per the revised norms.The move comes after the Health Ministry approved the proposal of the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India to extend the last date for receipt of applications for starting post graduate medical courses for the session 2020-21 from April 7 to May 15, a health ministry official said.As per the revised norms, the ICU beds will henceforth be counted in the total bed strength of the medical colleges which in turn would help in creating more post-graduate seats.Also, the revised regulations provides for more number of students for each post-graduate teacher, the official said. PTI PLB PLB SOMSOM