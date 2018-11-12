Govt extends paperless processing of export documents to all ICES locations

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The revenue department has decided to extend the facility of uploading digitally signed documents for all types of exports under Indian Customs EDI System (ICES) with a view to improve ease of doing business and promote paperless processing.The ICES is operational at 134 major customs locations handling nearly 98 per cent of India's international trade in terms of import and export consignments.The customs department had introduced paperless processing under Single Window Interface for Facilitation of Trade on pilot basis on e-SANCHIT in exports at air cargo complex, New Delhi and Chennai Customs House."On successful implementation of the pilot, it has been decided to extend this facility to all ICES locations on pan India basis for all types of exports under ICES," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a circular.The Shipping Bill (Electronic Integrated Declaration) Regulation, 2011, provides for authorised person to submit digitally signed electronic integrated declarations and supporting documents and dispenses with the need for trade to submit the corresponding hardcopies.The circular further said that once a shipping bill has been filed, Customs officers will be able to access the uploaded electronic versions of supporting documents while viewing or assessing the bill on ICES.ICES is designed to exchange/transact customs clearance related information electronically using Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). A large number of documents that trade, transport and regulatory agencies are required to submit/ receive in the process of live customs clearance are now processed online.e-SANCHIT is a facility of the revenue department for paperless processing and to facilitate the trading across borders with "ease". PTI NKD CS ANUANU