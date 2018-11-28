Govt, Ficci to organise global aviation summit in Jan; over 1,000 delegates to participate

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) More than 1,000 delegates and over 50 global CEOs are expected to participate in the two-day global aviation summit scheduled to be held in January next year, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. The summit, to be held on January 15 and 16 in Mumbai, would provide a platform for the stakeholders to brainstorm on the future of aviation industry and identify the growth areas. The ministry along with industry body Ficci would be organising the summit with the theme 'Flying for all -- especially for the next 6 billion'. Among others, the future of drones, sustainable growth of aviation, cargo and logistics in the aviation industry would be discussed. Speaking at a curtain raiser function for the summit, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu the event would be a first of its kind and emphasised that aviation sector is all about team work. As per the ministry, over 1,000 delegates, more than 50 global CEOs as well as transport ministries and civil aviation authorities from various countries are expected to participate in the summit. India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world and has been registered double-digit growth continuously for nearly 50 months. Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said that with the summit, India as a country would provide intellectual leadership and also provide a platform where important stakeholders from all over the world can come and participate. PTI RAM MRMR