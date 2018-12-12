Govt fielding ally from TN to disrupt Parliament: TMC

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that the government was fielding its "ally" from Tamil Nadu to stall Parliament proceedings after both the houses faced adjournments due to protests by AIADMK and DMK members over the Cauvery issue.While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch period, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day."Opposition parties, including Trinamool, keen to discuss all issues in #Parliament We want Parliament to run and hold this Govt accountable. However, BJP fielding its 'ally' from TamilNadu to disrupt proceedings," tweeted Derek O' Brien, Trinamool Congress' Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha with a hashtag 'MatchFixing'.He, however, did not specify which party he was referring to as the ally.In the Rajya Sabha, Tamil Nadu's two main political parties - the AIADMK and the DMK -- staged protests on the Cauvery river issue. In the Lok Sabha, opposition members protested on various issues including the Rafale deal, construction of Ram temple and Cauvery river water.Immediately after the House re-convened at noon, members of the Congress, the Shiv Sena, the TDP and the AIADMK trooped into the well with placards and started shouting slogans in support of their demands.Members belonging to the AIADMK raised slogans demanding justice for Tamil Nadu farmers living along the Cauvery delta and TDP members demanded a railway zone at Vishkhapatnam. PTI ASG ZMN