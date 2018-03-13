scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt forms panel to probe sale of unapproved Bt cotton

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The government has set up a committee to investigate sale of unapproved Bt cotton seeds in the country, Parliament was informed today.

"Few cases of cultivation of non-approved third kind of Bt cotton have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharasthra," Minister of state for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Field Inspection and Scientific Evaluation Committee (FISEC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology has been constituted for in-depth investigation on availability of such non-permitted Bt cotton seeds in the country, he added.

Bt cotton is the only genetically modified crop allowed for commercial cultivation in India. PTI LUX MR MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos