Govt gives approval for India-ISA Headquarters Agreement

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The government today gave an ex-post facto approval to a proposal for entering into Headquarters Agreement between India and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Agreement was signed on March 26.

"The Headquarters Agreement will institutionalise the functional arrangements between India and ISA," an official statement said.

It will also help in smooth transition of ISA as international inter-governmental organisation.

"Creation of ISA will lead to accelerated solar technology development and deployment in ISA member countries including India," it added.