Govt has not plans to abolish Banks Board Bureau

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The government today said it is not considering abolishing the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) and it has made a number of recommendations on human resource in public sector banks (PSBs).

"No proposal for abolishing BBB is under consideration," Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The minister was responding to a question whether BBB set up under the chairmanship of former CAG Vinod Rai in 2016 has not been able to live up to the expectations to improve the quality of human resources in state-owned banks.

There a query also on whether the existing BBB was going to be abolished.

BBB has made various recommendations for human resources in PSBs, including selection and appointment of whole time directors and non-executive chairmen besides senior persons as government nominee directors on the PSB boards, Shukla said.

The government has also asked banks to secure proper management of human resources (HR) by implementing the recommendations of the Khandelwal Committee covering manpower and recruitment planning, training and skill development, career planning, performance management among others.

"In addition, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued instructions to banks regarding certification of staff manning key responsibilities in identified areas," he said. PTI KPM SA