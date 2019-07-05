Govt hikes divestment target to Rs 1.05 lk cr for FY20

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced raising the disinvestment target to Rs 1,05,000 crore from FY2019-20 as against Rs 90,000 crore set in the interim budget. Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said the sovereign external debt to GDP is among the lowest globally -- less than 5 per cent. She also said a new series of coins of Re 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 easilyidentifiable for visually challenged will be made available for public use shortly The finance minister highlighted the need to replicate Zero Budget Farming, to go back to basics, which will help double the income of farmers. Indian Developmental Assistance Scheme will be revampedduring the current financial year, she added. PTI TEAM ANZ MBI RKL RKL MRMR