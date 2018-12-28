Govt in talks with US over steel import tariff

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The government Friday said talks are underway with the US over 25 per cent tariff it has imposed on steel imports.In March, US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium. "We are in dialogue (with the US)...we have made a request let us see how it progresses...our industry is a niche industry which exports to the US and we definitely need to look after their interest," Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a SAIL event.Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh had earlier expressed concern that the US tariff can indirectly affect the domestic sector as many steel making countries may end up dumping their products into India.In July, a team comprising officials from commerce and steel ministries held talks with US administration regarding the tariff on steel imports. PTI ABI ANU