Govt interfering in functioning of important institutions like EC, CBI: Rahul Gandhi

Aizawl, Nov 20 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of interfering in the functioning of important institutions like the Election Commission and the CBI. Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Mizoram's capital Aizawl, Gandhi said being an RSS man is sufficient qualification to be governor or vice chancellor. He also reiterated his allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has robbed public money and used it to buy publicity. The government has denied the opposition party's allegations on the fighter jet deal with France. "The Modi government is interfering in the functioning of the Planning Commission, RBI, CBI and Election Commission. Four judges of the Supreme Court said they could not do their jobs due to government interference," Gandhi said. In January, four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- called a press conference to say the situation in the top court was "not in order". Gogoi is now chief justice."To be governor or VC of a university, being an RSS man is sufficient qualification," Gandhi, who had addressed a rally in Champhai in the state earlier in the day, said while hitting out at the ruling BJP's ideological mentor. The Congress president also attacked the opposition MNF for allegedly working with the BJP in the Mizoram elections. Lauding his party government in the state for the past 10 years, he said the per capita income of Mizoram is higher than the national average. "This happened due to united efforts of the people, churches and civil societies," he added. Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 28.