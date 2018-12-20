Govt launches conservation project for Asiatic lions with Rs 97.84-cr budget for 3 yrs

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Environment Ministry has launched 'Asiatic Lion Conservation Project' aimed at protecting the world's last free-ranging population of the species and its ecosystem.Environment minister Harsh Vardhan said the project would go a long way in further protecting and developing the pride of Gir and their habitat.The total budget of the project for three years, amounting to Rs 97.84 crore, will be funded from the Centrally Sponsored Scheme - Development of Wildlife Habitat (CSS-DWH) with 60:40 contributions by the Union and the state governments, he said.The 'Asiatic Lion Conservation Project' will strengthen the ongoing measures for their conservation and recovery with the help of state-of-the-art techniques, instruments, regular scientific research studies, disease management, modern surveillance and patrolling methods, Vardhan said at a review meeting.Asiatic lions, that were once found in a range extending from Persia (Iran) to Palamau in eastern India, were almost driven to extinction by indiscriminate hunting and habitat loss.Less than 50 lions survived in the Gir forests of Gujarat by late 1890's, the ministry said in a statement, adding, "With timely and stringent protection offered by the state government and the Centre, Asiatic lions have increased to the current population of over 500."According to the last census in 2015, there were 523 Asiatic Lions in Gir Protected Area Network spread over 1648.79 square km, comprising Gir National Park, Gir Sanctuary, Pania Sanctuary, Mitiyala Sanctuary adjoining reserved forests, Protected Forests, and unclassed forests, the statement said.The ministry has already included Asiatic Lion in Gujarat in the list of 21 critically endangered species for recovery programme and financial assistance under the species recovery component of CSS-DWH.The project activities are envisaged for habitat improvement, scientific interventions, disease control and veterinary care supplemented with adequate eco-development works for the fringe population in order to ensure a stable and viable lion population in the country, it added. PTI VIT NSD