Govt launches initiative to bring Indian, Chinese IT firms closer on single platform

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) An initiative to bring Indian IT companies and Chinese enterprises closer on a single artificial intelligence-enabled platform - SIDCOP - was launched Thursday, the commerce ministry said. The Sino-Indian Digital Collaboration Plaza (SIDCOP) is a partnership between the National Association of Software & Services Companies (Nasscom) and municipal governments of Guiyang and Dalian in China. A joint venture, comprising an Indian and a Chinese company, has been tasked with running the platform, the ministry said in a statement Thursday. It said domestic IT enterprises are renowned for their expertise in business transformation and operational optimisation by using IT tools in complex business environments. "SIDCOP, which is a boundary-less marketplace, offers this opportunity for Chinese enterprises in order to assist them in operational optimisation and adopting industry best practices in business solutions," it said. This platform could be useful to connect with top providers from India and help Chinese enterprises source the right solution providers for their projects, it added. The development assumes significance as Indian IT sector is seeking greater market access in China. PTI RR RVK HRS