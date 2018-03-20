Govt launches Sand Mining Framework

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) To help states deal with the sand mining issues, including demand supply deficit and illegal extraction, the government today launched a framework prepared after intensive consultations with all stakeholders.

The Sand Mining Framework was launched by Union Minister of Mines Narendra Singh Tomar at the third National Conclave on Mines & Minerals here in New Delhi.

"A sand mining framework has been prepared. Intensive consultations have been carried out with the state government officials and other stake holders," Tomar said at the event.

Sand is an important component for housing, infrastructure projects and construction activities, he said.

There have been various issues across the country in the mining activities related to sand like environmental degradation, non availability of sand, high sand prices, illegalities in sand mining etc, he said.

This will help states to frame their policies, taking into consideration their objectives, endowments and state deployment of resources, he added.

Mines Secretary Arun Kumar said, "The natural endowment of sand across many states is unable to meet the demand, coupled with ease of extraction issues of environmental degradation, pricing and illegalities in mining have risen".

The main objective is to provide a framework to assist states in arriving at best possible options before them, the secretary said.

The framework addresses the issues of state objectives, demand-supply assessment, measures to sand availability, allocation model, transportation and monitoring mechanism.

Besides, it also includes suggestions for faster clearances /approvals and using its interventions in complete process chain of sand mining.

The framework also lays emphasis on alternatives of sand i e manufactured sand, import of sand etc he added.

Union Minister of State for Mines Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary was also present at the event, along with senior Union and state government officials and industry players. PTI ABI NAM BAL BAL