Govt lays down quota allocation procedure for calcined pet coke import

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The government Monday laid out a detailed procedure for allocation of quota for import of calcined pet coke to be used in aluminium industry.In October, the government permitted imports of certain quantity of pet coke, used for fuel purpose, for anode making by the aluminium industry."Procedure for allocation of quota for import of calcined pet coke for use as calcined pet coke in aluminium industry and raw pet coke for CPC manufacturing industry is notified," Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a public notice.As per the conditions and modalities of application for import of pet coke, the DGFT said that all eligible entities that wants to avail quota may apply for import license to the directorate along with capacity of the unit.They also have to obtain a valid consent certificate from state pollution control board.The directorate will evaluate and allot quota among applicants by December 14 and licenses will be issued by December 21. "Imports have to be completed before March 31, 2019 of the financial year," it said. Total quantity available for import of calcined pet coke for use as calcined pet coke in aluminium industry is 0.25 million tonne and raw pet coke for CPC manufacturing industry is 0.52 million tonne. In general, import of pet coke for fuel purpose is prohibited.This is used as feed stock or in the manufacturing process only on actual user basis. PTI RRBAL