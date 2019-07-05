scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt lower fiscal deficit target to 3.3% for FY20

(Eds: UPGRADING) New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent of the GDP."The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent," she said while presenting Budget for 2019-20.While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent. PTI DP CS BALBAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos