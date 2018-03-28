Govt making efforts to sensitise PSU executives on CSR

Mar 28 (PTI) The government has been making efforts to sensitise executives of state-owned enterprises concerned with implementation of CSR policy for proper utilisation of funds earmarked for the same, Parliament was informed.

Indias central PSUs spent Rs 2,450.31 crore, Rs 4028.04 crore and Rs 3336.50 crore on corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 respectively.

"The DPE (Department of Public Enterprises) has been organising regional workshops/conclaves to sensitise CPSE executives concerned with implementation of CSR policy of the company for proper utilisation of CSR funds as per extant guidelines and sustainability of assets created under CSR," Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

The selection of activities/projects and selection of area for undertaking CSR activities along with activity/ project-wise allocation of funds is done by the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) on the recommendations of the CSR committee constituted in CPSEs, with the approval of respective boards of CPSEs.

"The DPE has been regularly holding workshops/conclaves with CPSEs for sensitising the concerned executives for ensuring proper selection of CSR activities/ projects and utilisation of CSR funds as per the CSR provisions of Companies Act, 2013, CSR Rules and Schedule-VII of the Act," Supriyo said. PTI RSN RSN MKJ MKJ