Govt making efforts towards revival of Hindustan Paper Corp

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The government is making efforts to revive Hindustan Paper Corporation by entrusting its management and operations to the private sector, Union Minister Anant Geete said today.

Asked about closure of Nagaon and Cachar mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation in Assam and the outstanding salaries of their employees, Geete said a decision in this regard will be taken once the revival package of HPC is firmed up to turn around the PSU. The Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister also said the disinvestment of Ranchi-based Hindustan Engineering Corporation is on the cards this year, and a proposal is being firmed up in this regard. ??First of all we want to change the management. We are only giving the management role to the private sector. ??The ownership shall remain with the Government, only the operation and maintenance will be entrusted to the private sector. After consulting with them, we want to decide on the future course of action for HPC??s revival,?? Geete said. The Minister observed that no industry has been shut or turned sick in the tenure of the present BJP-led NDA Government. He said a policy decision has been made not to sell the land of PSUs under closure, and a call will be taken on whether to utilise this land for affordable housing. PTI RSN MKJ -