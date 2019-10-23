Govt middle school found locked during inspection in J-K, inquiry ordered

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir ordered an inquiry after a government middle school was found locked during an inspection in a remote village, officials said on Wednesday. District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana ordered withholding the salary of all the seven teachers posted in the school at Bhatan village for their unauthorised absence from duty, the officials said. A special team headed by the tehsildar conducted a surprise inspection of the middle school on Tuesday and to their surprise found it locked, they said. After getting the report from the team, Rana took a serious note and immediately ordered an inquiry into the matter, the officials said. "The additional district development commissioner in Kishtwar has been appointed as inquiry officer," the officials said. PTI TAS AB SNESNE