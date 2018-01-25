Govt might bring in amendment to Companies Bill: Official

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs may consider bringing in another amendment to the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which received the President?s assent on January 3, 2018, according to an official.

"There may still be worries and hiccups, and companies may have their grievances. They are free to put forward their suggestions. The Corporate Affairs ministry has an open mind,? Alok Samantarai, regional director of the Corporate Affairs Ministry said at a CII session here today.

Samantarai also called upon large corporates to set examples for smaller businesses and become role models.

"They need to set visibly good examples to bring in a refreshing change in the way business is done in the country. That will in turn not only improve ease of doing business in country, but will also attract greater interest from the investors? community across the world," he said.

Jayanta Jash, chief general manager, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said "corporate governance means and refers to a system which is transparent and through which companies can control quality, and offer better service. Not only does good and effective corporate governance help to growth and increase, it also enhances shareholders? confidence." PTI dc RG