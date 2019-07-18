Govt mulling extension of parliamentary session by 2-3 days: Source

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The government is considering extending the ongoing parliamentary session by two to three days to complete its legislative business, sources said Thursday.At the BJP's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the session can be extended, if required."The government is considering extending the parliamentary session by 2-3 days and BJP leaders are also in touch with the opposition leaders to take them on board," a source said.The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on June 17 and is to continue till July 26. PTI JTR ASK NSDNSD