Govt must create separate homeland for Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir valley: Jammu-based outfit

Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) A Jammu-based outfit said on Friday that if the government was committed to the return of Kashmiri Pandits, it must create a "separate homeland" in Kashmir Valley for them. The organisation, IkkJutt Jammu, said the government "must reorganise the state" and concede to the demand of a separate homeland for the displaced people in the valley with a Union Territory status. Speaking to reporters here, its chairman Ankur Sharma alleged a "sinister plan" against the displaced community. PTI AB SMNSMN