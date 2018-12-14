Govt not planning to replace take-home rations with packaged nutrients: WCD

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The government is not planning to replace the existing take-home rations and supplementary nutrition to packaged nutrients at anganwadis, the Lok Sabha was told Friday.Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar, in response to a question whether the government is planning to provide packaged nutrients to replace the existing take-home ration, said "no".He also said the government is not implementing a pilot project for conditional cash scheme in lieu of take-home rations and hot cooked meals provided at anganwadis.However, according to WCD officials, the National Nutrition Council last month recommended that direct cash transfer scheme should be launched on a pilot basis in two districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.Kumar also said anganwadi services under the umbrella Integrated Child Development Services Scheme is implemented in all districts across the country."Total number of beneficiaries who have availed the services as on June 30, 2018 are 7,12,46,158 children - 6 months to 6 years -- and 1,72,15,920 pregnant and lactating mothers," Kumar said. PTI UZM KJKJ