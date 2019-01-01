Govt notifies new annual GST return forms

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The government has notified new annual GST return forms, which are required to be filed by businesses registered under the Goods and Services Tax regime by June 30, 2019.In the annual return forms, businesses have to provide consolidated details of sales, purchases and input tax credit (ITC) benefits accrued to them during the 2017-18 fiscal.The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on December 31, 2018, notified form GSTR-9, GSTR-9A and GSTR-9C.GSTR-9 is the annual return form for normal taxpayers, GSTR-9A is for composition taxpayers, while GSTR-9C is a reconciliation statement.Trade and industry bodies had raised several objections on the GST annual return filing forms, which were earlier notified in September last year. Following this, the CBIC has notified the new forms.AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said "it is disheartening to witness that only minor modifications have been made in these forms and all other demands have been rejected. Primary demand of industry was to do away with the requirement of segregating Inputs, input service, and capital goods, which has been outrightly rejected".Mohan said the CBIC has limited the preparation of HSN code wise inward summary details only for those supplies which independently account for 10 per cent or more of the total supplies. "This would be of some relief to taxpayers," he added.Initially, the due date for filing the annual return form was set at December 31, 2018. In view of industry concerns, the government then extended the date till March 31, 2019.The GST Council in its recent meeting on December 22, 2018, has decided to extend the due date further to June 30, 2019. PTI JDMKJ