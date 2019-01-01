Govt official arrested on graft charges in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 1 (PTI) A government officer was arrested in Rajasthan's Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe from a family member of a deceased electricity department employee for verification of insurance claim papers, officials said Tuesday.Rajesh Shrivastav, an assistant superintendent with the Indian postal department, was arrested by sleuths of the state anti-corruption bureau's Baran unit Monday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB, Rajendra Sigh Gogawat said. The 48-year-old officer, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Balia district, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for verification of insurance policy papers of the deceased electricity department employee, he said.The application for Rs 3 lakh insurance claim was filed by the deceased employee's son. He had died in August 2017, the officials said.The son had filed a complaint with the bureau alleging that Shrivastav had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the verification of the insurance claim papers, they said.The accused had taken the sum in two installments, the officials said, adding that a search of Shrivastav's house in Kota was also conducted.Gogawat said a court sent the accused to jail on Tuesday. PTI CORR MAZ ANBANB