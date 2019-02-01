Govt, oppn reach understanding on six bills after Venkaiah Naidu's intervention

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) With the intervention of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the government and the opposition reached an understanding on six bills to be taken up for consideration and passage in the upper house, sources said Friday.However, no consensus was reached on the contentious triple talaq and citizenship amendment bills, sources said, suggesting that their fate hangs in balance.Earlier in the day, Naidu urged both the government and the opposition, saying a sincere effort shall be made to ensure proper functioning of the House to send out the right message, as this budget session is the last one before general elections. Following his intervention, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his deputy Vijay Goel held a 30-minute-long meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of other parties, official sources said.As a result of the meetings, it was decided six legislative proposals, including one to replace an ordinance, will be taken up during the session, sources further said.The Companies (Amendment) Bill to replace ordinance, Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill 2019, Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019, Aadhar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019, are the ones which a consensus has been reached by both sides.Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss a motion of thanks to the president during February 4 to 6, the budget on February 7 and 11. In the last two days, it will take up the agreed upon legislations for consideration and passage.February 8 is earmarked for the private members bill.Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad, BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav, Congress leader Anand Sharma, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra and TMC leader Derek O'Brien were among the leaders who attended the meeting. PTI JTR AAR