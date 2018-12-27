Govt passed triple talaq bill in haste in LS in view of 2019 polls: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Congress Friday accused the NDA government of getting the triple talaq bill passed in haste in the Lok Sabha keeping in mind the 2019 general elections and said its provisions were against the Constitution as well as fundamental rights. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the BJP was desperate to get The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 passed in Lok Sabha with political gains in mind in view of the impending general elections. He also said stringent provisions like criminalisation of a civil offence were not there in any other law applicable to other religions as were there in the triple talaq bill. "The triple talaq bill is against the Constitution. It is also against fundamental rights. They got the bill passed in haste in Lok Sabha as general elections are approaching," he told PTI after the bill was passed in the Lower House. Kharge said the bill was similar to one which was brought earlier by the government, which had not listened to the Congress' demand for sending the proposed legislation to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament. "At least the views of stake-holders need to be taken into account and an opportunity should be given to them. The bill should have been sent to the joint select committee, before its passage," he said. The Congress leader asked why the government was criminalising a civil offence which was not there in any other law applicable for other religions. The Lok Sabha Thursday passed the bill criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq, with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community. The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected by the government. The bill was passed by the Lower House with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing the legislation. It will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage and if passed will become the law. Piloting the bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said there should be no politics on the bill, stressing that it was not against any particular community. PTI SKC AAR