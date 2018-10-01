Govt permits graphite electrode industry to import pet coke

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The government has permitted imports of pet coke, used for fuel purpose, by graphite electrode industry, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said.Import of pet coke for fuel purpose is prohibited. However, the import was allowed to only four industries so far."In addition to the existing four industries -- cement, lime klin, calcium carbide, and gasification industries, the fifth one is graphite electrode industry is added for whom pet coke is freely importable," the DGFT said in a notification. This is used as feed stock or in the manufacturing process only on actual user basis. PTI RR BALBAL