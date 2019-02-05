Govt permits import of certain foam panels, doors for cold storages under scheme

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The government has allowed import of certain kind of foam panels and doors to be used in cold storages to store fresh fruit and vegetables under an export promotion scheme. It was permitted under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme of the commerce ministry. The scheme allows import of capital goods for pre- and post-production, at zero customs duty. "Imports of pre-fabricated polyurethane foam panels/doors for chilled rooms/cold storages for storage of fresh fruits and vegetables are allowed under the EPCG scheme," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said in a public notice. Huge amount of fruit and vegetables get wasted due to inadequate cold storage facilities in the country. The government is taking steps to promote construction of such storages. Under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES), the Centre provides financial assistance to states for construction of trade-related infrastructure, including cold storages. PTI RR HRS