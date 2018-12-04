Govt planning riots on Ram temple issue with Owaisi's help: MNS chief

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) MNS chief Raj Thackeray hasclaimed the central government was planning to stage riots on the Ram temple issue with the help of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen led by Asaduddin Owaisi.Making the sensational allegation at a party rally here Monday night, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said, "The central government may try to instigate riots with AIMIM over Ram Temple issue". "I got a call from Delhi informing me that the Centre wasplanning some riots in the name of Ram Temple issue and it is seeking help from Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of AIMIM," he said."I think it is very serious. The Union government has no substantial work to show in its four-and-a-half-year longrule. They do not have any option but to instigate communalriots," he alleged.Thackeray said, "Though I support construction of theRam temple (at Ayodhya), I am not insisting that it should bebuilt before the general elections due next year. I have noissues if the temple is built after the elections."Thackeray did not disclose the name of the caller fromDelhi.Responding to Thackeray's statement, AIMIM MLA fromMumbai, Waris Pathan asked police to initiate action againstthe MNS chief."The Mumbai police should take Thackeray into custody.If he has such crucial information, then he should share thedetails with the police," he said.Pathan accused Thackeray of creating panic amongpeople and threatening them from a public platform. Policeshould take appropriate steps against the MNS chief, he said."It looks like Thackeray wants to regain lost groundand is using Owaisi's name for it," Pathan said. PTI ND VT SRY