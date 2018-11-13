Govt plans central secretariats in state capitals to house its offices

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Centre has plans to develop dedicated zones in state capitals to house its offices on the lines of Central Secretariat in Delhi, an official said Tuesday. The Central Public Works Department, under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has sought details from its zonal officers regarding the requirement of office space and land available with it and other central government departments in state capitals. "Once the CPWD gets the details, a proper proposal with estimated cost will be placed before senior officers of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry," the official said. State governments have their own secretariats where offices of various departments are housed. However, there is no centralised place for central government offices in states. The Union cabinet made an observation recently on construction of central secretariats in state capitals. "There are several central government offices in states. Central secretariat in each state will ensure ease of business for public at a centralised place, faster interaction between departments and ministries and reduction in commuting time between offices," another official said. He said a centralised office complex will also ensure high-level security and state-of-the-art facilities. The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others. The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India. PTI BUN SMN