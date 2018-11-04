Govt plans to list TCIL in Jan-March quarter

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Finance Ministry is planning an initial public offering (IPO) to sell up to 25 per cent stake in telecom engineering and consultancy firm TCIL in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal, an official said.The ministry is planning to list four Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and work on launching the IPO of Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has begun, the official added."We are looking at launching TCIL IPO in current fiscal. We will soon approach Cabinet for securing approval for up to 25 per cent stake dilution," the official told PTI.TCIL, under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications, was set up in 1978. The company had a turnover of Rs 1,205 crore and profit after tax of Rs 70.8 crore in 2016-17 fiscal.The government has raised over Rs 15,000 crore so far this fiscal through PSU disinvestment, which includes Rs 1,700 crore from IPOs of four PSUs -- RITES, IRCON, MIDHANI and Garden Reach Shipbuilders. PTI JD ABMABMABM