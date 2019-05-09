Govt prohibits imports of unregistered, non-complaint second-hand electronics, IT goods

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Import of second-hand or refurbished electronics and IT goods without registration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is prohibited, the government has said.Under the Electronics and IT Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) order 2012, imports of these goods is allowed through the registration with the BIS or on specific exemption letter from the ministry of IT and electronics (MeitY).Without the registration and compliance with BIS labelling requirements, it said, the imported goods will be re-exported by the importer, otherwise the customs authorities will deform those products and dispose of them as scrap."The imports of goods (new as well as second hand, whether or not refurbished, repaired or re-conditioned)...is prohibited unless they are registered with BIS and comply to the labelling requirements published by BIS, as amended from time to time, or on specific exemption letter from MeitY for a particular consignment," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.According to a report, the country's electronics imports has increased to USD 55.6 billion in 2018-19 from USD 51.5 billion in 2017-18. PTI RR CS BAL