Govt publishes draft rules for online sale of drugs: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The government has published draft rules over regulation of distribution and sale of drugs through e-pharmacy, Parliament was informed Tuesday."Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has published draft rules to amend Drugs and Cosmetics Rules regarding regulation of distribution or sale, stock, exhibit or offer for sale of drugs through e-pharmacy," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.He was replying to a question on separate guidelines for the sale of medicines online.As per these draft rules, the e-pharmacy shall mention various details on its e-pharmacy portal, including name of the registered pharmacist, with the registration number and name of pharmacy council where the pharmacist has been registered, Mandaviya said."The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 has provisions to sell, stock, exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of drugs," he added.