Govt raises authorised capital of Allahabad Bank to Rs 8,000 cr

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) State-owned Allahabad Bank said Tuesday the government has increased its authorised capital by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore.The central government after consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has increased the authorised capital of the bank from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 through Gazette Notification, Allahabad Bank said in a regulatory filing. The increase in authorised capital will help enable the bank to raise further fund up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 8,000 crore. PTI DP MRMR

