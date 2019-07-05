Govt raises disinvestment target to Rs 1.05 lakh cr for FY20

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The government has increased disinvestment target to over Rs 1 lakh crore for the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while unveiling final Union Budget 2019-20. In February this year, the government while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 had pegged the disinvestment target of Rs 90,000 crore. Strategic disinvestment of select public sector undertakings will remain a priority area, she said. The government proposed to enhance the disinvestment target to Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current financial year, she said. PTI DP CS DP HRS