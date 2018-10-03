Govt relaxes import norms for certain chemicals used in pharma sector

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The government Wednesday relaxed import norms for about 34 chemicals used in pharmaceuticals industry, a move which would ease inbound shipments of these items. The import policy of 34 items "has been revised from restricted to free subject to no objection certificate from Narcotics Commissioner, Gwalior , before import of the item", the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification. The chemicals include cocaine, norephedrine, cathine and its salts, ephedrine hydrochloride and concentrates of poppy straw, nicotinic acid and aminorex. PTI RRMKJ