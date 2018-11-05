Govt release Rs 113 crore to six border states

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Centre has released over Rs 113 crore to six border states as part of its plan to ameliorate the problems of people living in these isolated locations, officials said Monday. The Home Ministry recently released Rs 113.36 crore to Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP). With this, the home ministry has released a total of Rs 637.98 crore so far during 2018-19 to states having International Border, a government official said. The funds released so far this fiscal were in addition to Rs 1,100 crore released in 2017-18 for the all-round development of villages located along the International Border in 17 states. The BADP covers 111 border districts in 17 states to meet special development needs of border population with a focus on the people living within 50 kilometres of the International Border. The BADP schemes include construction of primary health centres, schools, supply of drinking water, community centres, connectivity, drainage to enable sustainable living in border areas. It now covers schemes or activities relating to Swachhta Abhiyan, skill development programmes, promotion of sports activities in border areas, promotion of rural tourism, border tourism, protection of heritage sites, construction of helipads in remote and inaccessible hilly areas, which do not have road connectivity. Skill development training to farmers for the use of modern and scientific techniques in agriculture, organic farming is also part of the BADP now, another official said. As many as 61 model villages are also being developed under the BADP to improve the quality of life for the border population. A total of Rs 13,400 crore has been released since the BADP programme was initiated in 1986-87. India shares border with Pakistan (3,323 km), China (3,488 km), Nepal (1,751 km), Bhutan (699 km), Myanmar (1,643 km) and Bangladesh (4,096 km). PTI ACB ACB INDIND