Govt releases Rs 1 cr till Nov out of Rs 44 cr earmarked for NCCC for FY'19

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) An amount of Rs 44 crore was earmarked for National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) for 2018-19, of which Rs 1 crore has been released till November, Parliament was informed Wednesday.NCCC was set up to generate near real-time macroscopic view of cybersecurity threats in the country.The Centre is a multi-stakeholder body and is implemented by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) at the electronics and IT ministry, Union Minister S S Ahluwalia said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. He added that NCCC will provide a structured system and facilitate coordination among different agencies by sharing with them the meta-data from cyberspace for taking action to mitigate cybersecurity threats. Project NCCC was approved in April 2015 with an outlay of Rs 770 crore for a period of five years, Ahluwalia said adding that phase I of NCCC was made operational in July 2017. The next phase is to set up a full-fledged Centre. "No funds were earmarked and released in 2015-16 and 2016-17. An amount of Rs 36 crore was earmarked for NCCC in 2017-18 and approximately Rs 21 crore was released. In the current financial year, an amount of Rs 44 crore has been earmarked, of which approximately Rs 1 crore has been released till November 2018," the Minister of State for Electronics and IT said. PTI SR ANU