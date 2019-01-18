Govt removes condition for import of nicotinic acid, nicotinamide

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The government has removed the condition of obtaining a no objection certificate for imports of nicotinic acid and nicotinamide, according to a notification by the commerce ministry. Both nicotinic acid and nicotinamide are form of vitamin B3 and used for certain medicinal purposes. Importers were required to get a no objection certificate (NoC) from Narcotics Commissioner, Gwalior, for the import of these chemicals earlier. Now "for import, this policy condition is being removed with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated January 15. The DGFT, under the commerce ministry, deals with export and import related issues. The imports of these products stood at USD 1.14 million during April-November 2018-19. In 2017-18, the imports stood at USD 2.83 million. PTI RR RVK MRMR